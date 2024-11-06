Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 109,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 16,562 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 23,063 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HASI. Citigroup upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

NYSE:HASI opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.98. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 13.27.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

