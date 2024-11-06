Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 137 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $579.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $500.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $572.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $551.18. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $435.37 and a 1 year high of $588.93.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

