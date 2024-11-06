Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Herc by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Herc by 2.1% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Herc by 1.9% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Herc by 3.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Herc by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Herc alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Herc

In other news, SVP Samuel Wade Sheek sold 5,000 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $1,065,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,408.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Samuel Wade Sheek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $1,065,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,408.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $810,260.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,424.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,880 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,960 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Herc from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Herc from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on HRI

Herc Price Performance

HRI stock opened at $215.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.54 and a 1 year high of $215.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.03.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.13). Herc had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Herc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.