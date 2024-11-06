Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Down 11.9 %

Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $33.03. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.20, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.31.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

