Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,243,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,966,000 after purchasing an additional 24,975 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,284,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,333,000 after buying an additional 54,205 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at $42,900,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 463,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after acquiring an additional 90,806 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 184,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 36,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.37. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $54.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $219.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.80 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Helios Technologies from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp lowered Helios Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Free Report

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

