Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 49,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLX. BTIG Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 298,419 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $3,557,154.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,171,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,488,571.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE HLX opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.31 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.87. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $13.05.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $342.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.