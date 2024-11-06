Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

H has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HSBC lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.57.

H opened at $143.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.50. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $102.62 and a 1 year high of $162.24.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 51,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total value of $7,696,380.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 623,556 shares in the company, valued at $93,389,982.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 51.2% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares during the period. III Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth about $871,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after buying an additional 33,603 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 31.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $3,413,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

