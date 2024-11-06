Insider Selling: Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total transaction of $833,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,825,688.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $794,650.00.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $181.80 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.23 and a twelve month high of $182.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Generac had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 831.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 240,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,288,000 after purchasing an additional 214,322 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Generac by 18.7% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 105,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,684,000 after acquiring an additional 16,541 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Generac by 85.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Generac from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $187.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.10.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

