International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 127.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,569 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 63.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,751,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170,813 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,478,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,053,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,743,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,431,000 after buying an additional 1,169,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,313,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,343,000 after buying an additional 995,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:IGT opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $29.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IGT. StockNews.com lowered International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on International Game Technology

About International Game Technology

(Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.