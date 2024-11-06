InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Stock Position Trimmed by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 4.3% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 28,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 6.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 34.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

Shares of InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $30.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 332.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.00.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $68.52 million during the quarter. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,011.22%.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

