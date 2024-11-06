Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Position Raised by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 316.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,262 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 788,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 58,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 14,559 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSJP opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.03. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $23.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.