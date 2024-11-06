Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Invesco were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Invesco by 304.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

IVZ stock opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.44. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $18.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -89.13%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Invesco from $17.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Invesco from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

