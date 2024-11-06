iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $14,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

MUB opened at $107.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.90 and its 200-day moving average is $107.27. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.35 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.