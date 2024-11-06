Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 50,335 Shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,335 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.60% of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF worth $17,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 26,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 8,829 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Stock Performance

KNG stock opened at $53.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.77 and its 200 day moving average is $52.38.

FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap companies that have increased dividends for at least 25 years, with a partial overlay of covered call options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.