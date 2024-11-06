Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 786 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $18,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 112.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Team Hewins LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 11,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,156,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total transaction of $7,676,395.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,228,611.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total transaction of $7,676,395.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,228,611.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total value of $4,127,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,204. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,944 shares of company stock worth $35,823,485 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDG. KeyCorp upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,451.94.

TDG stock opened at $1,337.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $874.95 and a 12 month high of $1,451.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,368.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,314.53.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $75.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

