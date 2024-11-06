Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,617 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $16,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 150,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after acquiring an additional 17,609 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,087,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Stock Down 6.0 %

ADM opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.56 and its 200-day moving average is $60.24. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,047,857.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,810. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

