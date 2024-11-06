Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,691 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $19,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.74.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $307.58 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.60 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The stock has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 445.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $286.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total value of $1,237,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,298 shares in the company, valued at $38,455,315.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

