Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.31% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $15,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 778.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $106.40 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $88.91 and a twelve month high of $107.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.19 and its 200 day moving average is $103.08. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

