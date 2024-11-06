Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.20% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $17,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,448,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,440,000 after purchasing an additional 38,283 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 252.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 195.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth $253,000.

NYSEARCA IYG opened at $74.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.92 and its 200 day moving average is $68.30. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

