Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,935 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $15,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OMFL. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $53.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.1083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.