Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 343,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $17,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 24,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 13.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 15.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,577,000 after acquiring an additional 479,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 204,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $51.81 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.62.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

