Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $18.47 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 411,812 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,450 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $18,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Securities raised General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nomura downgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

General Motors Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $53.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $54.29. The stock has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,942.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,942.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $27,028,923.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 694,548 shares in the company, valued at $37,040,244.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 531,228 shares of company stock valued at $28,267,714 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

