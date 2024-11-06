Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $20.76 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 794,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,247 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $20,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPAB. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,411.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 27,223 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Bull Oak Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 56.3% during the third quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 649,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,976,000 after buying an additional 234,041 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 2,014,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,668,000 after acquiring an additional 48,702 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $26.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average is $25.45.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

