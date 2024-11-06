Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,930,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,595,268,000 after purchasing an additional 91,956 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,011,640,000 after acquiring an additional 213,038 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 902,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,757,000 after acquiring an additional 184,561 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 86,013.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 880,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,078,000 after acquiring an additional 879,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 540,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $567,864,000 after purchasing an additional 59,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $829.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,043.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1,039.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $783.57 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,250.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,137.00 to $1,126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,242.00 to $1,195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,015.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,097.25.

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

