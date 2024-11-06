Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 241,094 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 567.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241,094 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $16,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.7% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.46 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.29.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

