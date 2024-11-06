Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,007 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $17,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 480.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 157.8% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY stock opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $58.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.10. The firm has a market cap of $134.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNY

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.