Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 102,806 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 102,806 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.12% of Ares Capital worth $15,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 62.7% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc lifted its position in Ares Capital by 1.5% during the third quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 33,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 43,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.9% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Compass Point raised shares of Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.05. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.96.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.45 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 53.71% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

