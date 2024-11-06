Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,073 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,277 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $17,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $312,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 361.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 73.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $742.50.

United Rentals Trading Up 1.5 %

URI opened at $798.03 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $432.82 and a one year high of $861.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $782.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $714.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.73 EPS. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.66 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

