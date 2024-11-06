Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,133 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of Clorox worth $16,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1,715.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,461,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,724 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,597,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,035,000 after purchasing an additional 960,094 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in Clorox by 13,547.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 440,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,063,000 after acquiring an additional 436,891 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 424.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,390,000 after purchasing an additional 435,971 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Clorox by 5,442.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,622,000 after buying an additional 268,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.57.

Clorox Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $162.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $125.46 and a fifty-two week high of $169.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.46.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.50. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In related news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

