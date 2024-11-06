Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,146 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $21,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $264.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $198.71 and a 52-week high of $268.88. The company has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.66.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

