Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 17,864 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,864 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $15,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 142,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $202.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.13. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $154.40 and a one year high of $205.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

