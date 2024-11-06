Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) to Hold

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $190.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $180.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAH. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.63.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $185.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $122.59 and a 12-month high of $189.13.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $700,095.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,840. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,173 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,220. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.0% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

