JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $310.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CYBR. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BTIG Research raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.44.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $280.19 on Monday. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $174.04 and a 12 month high of $308.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.31. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of -875.59 and a beta of 1.13.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 1,025.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

