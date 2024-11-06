JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Boosted by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.6% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the third quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the second quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE JPM opened at $221.58 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $142.79 and a 52 week high of $226.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

