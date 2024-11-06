JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,389 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.0% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $102,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Instrumental Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

JPM stock opened at $221.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.43. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $142.79 and a fifty-two week high of $226.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

