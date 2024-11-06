Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.70 and traded as high as C$14.06. Kinross Gold shares last traded at C$13.90, with a volume of 1,657,319 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on K. National Bankshares raised their price target on Kinross Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.70.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 4,500 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.31, for a total transaction of C$55,395.00. In other news, Senior Officer David C. Shaver sold 4,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.17, for a total transaction of C$61,411.71. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 4,500 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.31, for a total transaction of C$55,395.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,163 shares of company stock worth $273,407. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

