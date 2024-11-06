Leerink Partnrs Reduces Earnings Estimates for Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Ardelyx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s FY2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

ARDX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $5.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.92. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Equity Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 18,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ardelyx by 1,026.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ardelyx by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 29.4% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ardelyx by 14.6% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 46,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 25,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $147,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,738.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 49,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $342,982.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 301,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,466.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $147,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,738.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,126 shares of company stock worth $1,298,963. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

