Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $86,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 725,207 shares in the company, valued at $12,480,812.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $86,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 725,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,480,812.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $395,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,638,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,169,333.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,573,300 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.89. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 8.02%. Liberty Energy’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets cut Liberty Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

