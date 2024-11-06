LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Holdings Lowered by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RAMP. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 4,575.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 187.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RAMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised LiveRamp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

LiveRamp Price Performance

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.25 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.37. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $42.66.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.92 million. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 5,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $149,982.54. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,491.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 5,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $149,982.54. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,491.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $100,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,106.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,538 shares of company stock valued at $495,471. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.