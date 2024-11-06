Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in eXp World were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in eXp World in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in eXp World in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in eXp World in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in eXp World by 102.2% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in eXp World in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Trading Up 7.8 %

EXPI stock opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.00 and a beta of 2.31. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $17.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.33.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 59,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $743,793.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,882,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,354,120.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 59,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $743,793.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,882,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,354,120.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $453,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 547,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,275,218.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 556,463 shares of company stock valued at $7,344,570. 28.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXPI shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

