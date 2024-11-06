Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 5,000 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 393,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DEA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Easterly Government Properties Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:DEA opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 557.92%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

