Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MD shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,783.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,783.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO C Marc Richards sold 32,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $328,224.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,272.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,100 shares of company stock valued at $701,889 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

MD opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.45. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $15.52.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

