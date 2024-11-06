LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Lowered to $94.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LYB. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.56.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $85.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.04 and its 200 day moving average is $95.77. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $83.36 and a 1 year high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

