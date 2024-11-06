LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 22,756 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $14,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 155.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $28,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.56.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $85.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.25. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $83.36 and a one year high of $107.02. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.10). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.58%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

