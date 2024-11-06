Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $158.37 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 5.68%.

Shares of MMI opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.53 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.70. Marcus & Millichap has a 12 month low of $29.30 and a 12 month high of $44.24.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MMI shares. StockNews.com raised Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marcus & Millichap from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

In other news, Director Norma J. Lawrence sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $44,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,840. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $26,577.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,123 shares in the company, valued at $8,433,930.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Norma J. Lawrence sold 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $44,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,023 shares of company stock valued at $603,521. 39.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

