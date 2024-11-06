Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,448,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,989 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Metalla Royalty & Streaming were worth $13,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTA. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Merk Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSEMKT MTA opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTA. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

