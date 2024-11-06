MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MSTR. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $2,890.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.13.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSTR

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $227.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.96 and a beta of 3.05. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $43.87 and a fifty-two week high of $267.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.75.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($8.98) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $6,612,665.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,518. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $912,152. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $6,612,665.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,518. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,838 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,265 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $806,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $895,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.