Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $63,000 Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWRE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,927,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

GWRE opened at $186.21 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.08 and a fifty-two week high of $191.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,327.33, a PEG ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.32.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.68, for a total value of $253,368.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 190,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,773,872.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.68, for a total value of $253,368.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 190,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,773,872.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 6,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $1,156,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,562,643.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,601 shares of company stock valued at $9,050,448 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.62.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

