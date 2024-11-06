Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,816 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MannKind were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stuart A. Tross sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $506,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,047,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,628,719.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MannKind news, insider Stuart A. Tross sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $506,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,047,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,628,719.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Castagna sold 85,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $536,167.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,294,836 shares in the company, valued at $14,457,466.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,161 shares of company stock worth $1,229,095. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. MannKind Co. has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $7.32.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $72.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.81 million. MannKind had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNKD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of MannKind from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of MannKind to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MannKind has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

MannKind Company Profile

(Free Report)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

