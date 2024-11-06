Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes $43,000 Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MNDY. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 72.9% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in monday.com by 741.7% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNDY opened at $296.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.54. monday.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $128.62 and a 12-month high of $306.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 372.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.31.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.23. monday.com had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MNDY shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.10.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

